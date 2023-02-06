Lourdes Leon Channeled Her Mom Madonna’s Dramatic Prowess in a Hypnotic Cherry Red Grammy Dress

Lourdes Leon made a dramatic entrance on the red carpet at the 65th Grammy Awards wearing a stunning cherry-red gown. What makes this dress so epic is that there is a subtle nod to a fashion trend her super-famous mom, Madonna, put on the map in the ’90s.

The 26-year-old model’s dress featured a cone-shaped design at the neckline — just like the iconic bodysuits with the cone bras created by Jean Paul Gaultier for her Blond Ambition tour in 1990. The mother-daughter connection is perfect for Grammys night, especially since Madonna is presenting at the show. The gown flowed down Leon’s shapely body and cascaded down to her feet. She added a statement necklace — a large diamond-encrusted cross (also something her mom would wear), and a bold red lip.

Lourdes Leon at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Buckner for Variety.

The fact that Madonna’s lookalike daughter is paying tribute to her mother’s career as she heads out on a world tour is incredibly sweet. The Material Girl broke many glass ceilings that cross over from the music world into fashion and pop culture. Even Gaultier himself was starstruck when Madonna called him in 1989 to collaborate on designs for the Blond Ambition tour. “I was a big fan. She knew what she wanted—a pinstripe suit, the feminine corsetry,” the designer told The New York Times in 2001. “Madonna likes my clothes because they combine the masculine and the feminine.”

Now, Leon is carrying on her mother’s legacy through fashion, music, and on the red carpet. It shows how much respect she has for her Uber-talented mother who changed the entertainment industry forever.

