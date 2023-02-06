Maren Morris Confidently Embraced the Naked Dress Trend in a Plunging Sparkly Ensemble That Has Us Speechless

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We love that stars are embracing several trends on the Grammys red carpet — from plunging necklines to the sheer look — they know how to turn heads. And Maren Morris showed up at the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday looking so chic and totally in vogue in her sparkling gun-metal gray gown.

What made the “Make You Say” singer’s dress look extra special is the scalloped edges of lace at the V-neckline and the hemline — it gave the outfit a delicate touch. The design showed off her gorgeous curves as the fabric framed her toned abs and the sheer fabric flaunted her fit physique. Morris also accessorized the look with a slicked-back hairstyle, a smokey eye, dark nail polish, and simple, but elegant jewelry.

Maren Morris attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images.

The 32-year-old country singer’s evolving style always has a bit of edge, which she has been drawn since she rose up in the music industry. “If I’m at home or on the road before a show, I’m usually in yoga clothes. But I feel like if I’m going out and it’s not a show — because I obviously have a very particular show style — I like to keep it casual with a little bit of rocker,” Morris explained to Billboard. “My style is not very girly girl at all, I never have been.”

That bit of rocker is on full display on the red carpet as the makeup and accessories keep Morris authentically herself. We love that she’s exploring some of the fashion trends out there, though — especially the daring, nearly nude designs that are all the rage this award show season.

Before you go, click here to see all of our favorite naked dresses of all time: