Rita Ora’s Daring & Nearly Nude Pre-Grammy Dress Just Entered the Same League as Jennifer Lopez’s Iconic 2000 Ensemble

Rita Ora knows how to start a fashion conversation! That’s exactly what she did on Friday night when she wore a head-turning — and very revealing — dress that rivaled Jennifer Lopez’s 2000 Grammy gown by Versace.

The occasion was a special one, so it made sense that the 32-year-old singer went all-out for some epic photos. (See the photos HERE.) She threw her own pre-Grammy party in honor of Sunday’s 65th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Ora sported black panties with a sheer netting over them and a black-feather boa that discreetly covered her chest — it gave off a nearly nude effect. When she turned around, the gown was backless, so her guests got a steamy, but cheeky, view. Her long, toned legs were on display and she wore a pair of sky-high Christian Louboutin heels as the final touch.

The “I Will Never Let You” singer has always experimented with her style on the red carpet, and Friday’s ensemble feels like it took a page from the Lopez fashion playbook — find an iconic outfit that everyone will be talking about years later. As an artist, Ora understands how important it is to have a voice in fashion as someone who describes her style as a”true fashion experimentalist.” She told ELLE almost a decade ago, “I usually like to switch it up and mix it with a tomboy vibe—in a beanie or a cap and add color pops. I’m all about textures and details. Not just the overall look—it’s how it feels. The little things that add to the look.”

For Ora, it’s all about blending her music career with the clothes that she wears — that’s how she’s making a true artistic statement. “I love how music and fashion are so similar. We need each other,” she explained. “At the moment music feeds off fashion and fashion feeds of music and when they get together, they fuse perfectly.” Somehow, we think this sentiment would get the Lopez seal of approval.

