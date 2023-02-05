Larry David’s Daughter Cazzie Is Turning Up the Heat With These Mystifying & Confident White Lingerie Photos

Larry David’s daughter Cazzie David has already shown the world who she truly is (with her awesome bestselling book), but she’s ready to show the world a more confident side to her as well.

On Jan 31, Cazzie uploaded a series of photos from her latest photoshoot with the caption, “more 🤡 & @davis.bates.” (You can see the showstopping photos HERE!)

In the first photo, we get a semi-BTS shot of photographer David Bates taking a snapshot of Cazzie in a white shirt and short yellow bottoms next to a window overlooking a serene garden. In the next photo, we get a jaw-dropping, enchanting photo of Cazzie looking like a glowing goddess as she rocks a white lace lingerie set, followed by another snapshot of the first white and yellow ensemble where she shows off her long legs. Then we end the magical set of photos with Cazzie posing on the beach in a sheer black dress (with her nipples covered because Instagram can be wishy-washy with freeing the nipple!)

If your jaws didn’t drop, you’re lying. Many of Cazzie’s superstar friends couldn’t help but also marvel at how gorgeous she looked. For instance, Lorde commented, “My hot lil guy,” Joey King said, “Screaming and crying,” and Tallulah Willis commented, “UMMMMMM.” (We love a supportive girl gang.)

The bestselling author of No One Asked for This is not only known for sensational photoshoots like this, but she’s also known for being as blunt as they come. If you read her memoir, then you know she’s all about keeping it real, from anxiety to dealing with her nepo baby status. Here’s the thing, though, she’s not like a lot of other nepo babies, because she kinda hates the fact that she’s a nepo baby.

In a previous interview with the LA Times, she talked about how she always keeps her privilege in check, saying, “The worst thing about being privileged is that people just genuinely hate you for it. It’s a really good burn. It totally shuts you up. Yeah, I am. I f— suck.”

She added, “After it was published, there was an article about the nepotism of me being able to publish this piece, and it totally wrecked me. It made me feel so awful. But it didn’t stop me, it seems.”

