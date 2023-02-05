Megan Fox Channeled Jessica Rabbit in This Curve-Hugging Corset Dress at the Pre-Grammy Gala

If you’ve been on the internet in the past 12 hours, then you know Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy gala was in full swing — and so many stars came dressed to impress. From Barbiecore ensembles to feathered mini-dresses, it seemed like everyone rocked an amazing look — especially Megan Fox in her Jessica Rabbit-inspired corset dress!

On Feb 4, the Transformers star shared a series of jaw-dropping snapshots to her Instagram with the caption, “off the plane with a broken wrist and a concussion straight to a Grammys party 😵‍💫.” You can see the show-stopping photos HERE!

In the first photo, we see Fox looking absolutely incredible in this curve-hugging, red corset gown from Alexis Mabille, which she paired with delicate silver jewelry and big bombshell curls. (Jessica Rabbit or Sims 4 character Bella Goth? Honestly, we’re getting both of those vibes, and we’re obsessed!)

Next, we get a couple’s snapshot of Fox and Machine Gun Kelly holding hands in their dark attire, smirking for the camera, followed by the last photo of Fox showing off her killer curves in the full-length gown.

While there were quite a few gorgeous looks at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy gala, this one from Fox is a crowd favorite. Her comment section is flooded with compliments from fans like, “Bella goth vibes🔥❤️,” “Sooooo hottt 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” “Those Jessica Rabbit vibes tho 🔥,” and “I can’t handle this. You’re soooo beautiful 😍😍😍.”

Whether it’s on the street or a red carpet moment like this, Fox knows how to make sure all eyes are on her and her gorgeous fashion sense! Related story Maren Morris Confidently Embraced the Naked Dress Trend in a Plunging Sparkly Ensemble That Has Us Speechless

In a previous interview with Elle on her Boohoo collection, Fox talked about how she believes style really is the way to reflect your mood to the world. “I just think that you’ve got to wear what makes you feel good. And by the way, there are plenty of days where I’m just not in the mood, and all I want to wear is giant sweats. There are definitely some times where mentally, I’m not in a place where I want to be exposed or interact with the world,” she said. “I think style is a closer reflection of your mood than some people realize, and because of that, it changes constantly. Like I change multiple times a day sometimes, don’t you?”

Click here to see the best dressed at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy 2023 gala below:

