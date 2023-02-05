Another Royal Family Member Reportedly Has Their Eyes Set on Moving Next to Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

We all remember the fallout that came with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle waving goodbye to the UK to create their home in California. Even today, there’s still quite a bit of drama from the worldwide move, and you’d think the royal family may never even dream about moving away — but that may not be the case. In fact, one other royal family member may have their sights set on moving to Montecito, Calif, with the Sussexes. Any guesses? Fine, we’ll tell you: it’s Princess Eugenie!

Friends and sources told DailyMail that Harry and Meghan have been sending Eugenie details of homes near them in Calif. However, more friends say that their eyes are still set on Calif, but they’re probably thinking about renting first in West Hollywood before taking the big leap into real estate.

As many royal fans know, Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, recently announced that they would be having their second child soon (they already share a two-year-old son named August!) So maybe, with the family of three becoming a family of four, they have their eyes set on new surroundings. It’s not unheard of, in fact, it’s quite common! But it is cool that the one Royal family member who’s always seemed to have their back, may be their neighbor soon.

So Jack and Eugenie split their time from Portugal (for Jack’s job) and Britain, where they stay at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. Only time will tell, but maybe a US move is coming for the expecting couple?

