Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Toned Physique in a Cutout Barbiecore Lingerie Set from the Newest SKIMS Collection

Kim Kardashian is celebrating the season of love with a little bit of self-love (and making everyone go bananas over her latest lingerie selfies!) On Feb 3, the SKIMS founder shared a series of jaw-dropping mirror seflies of herself modeling the new collection with the simple caption, “💕❤️ Shop @skims Valentines Collection 💕❤️.”

In the first photo, we see Kardashian showing off her toned frame and golden skin as she poses in a red and hot pink Barbiecore teddy from the new SKIMS line, followed by another pic of her doing a kissy face as she shows how the front of the lingerie piece looks like. Then we end the series with one last snapshot of her in the SKIMS Lace Trimmed Silk Teddy, showing off her black braid, and glowing body.

Sadly, the teddy is on the waitlist right now (no doubt from everyone flocking to the site after these sensational mirror selfies!) But that doesn’t mean you can’t treat yourself to some sexy, Barbiecore lingerie ahead of Valentine’s Day!

So Kardashian’s brand was originally founded back in June 2019 alongside Swedish entrepreneur Jens Grede, and since then, they’ve made gorgeous shapewear pieces, lingerie, and more. As of today, the company is worth over $3 billion.

In a previous interview with We Are Supported By podcast, Kardashian explained how her mindset changed about being more confident as she grew older, saying, “As long as I’m myself and as long as I’m doing it the way that I want to do, like, you have one life and you’re living it for you. That taught me to just… be more confident in myself and truly not care as much of what other people thought.”