Jennifer Lopez Puts Her Long Legs & Glowing Skin on Full Display for This Sensational Ad for Coach

Jennifer Lopez has done it again! She’s taken everyone’s breath away with another radiant campaign, this time showing off her gorgeous frame and wind-swept hair for Coach! On Jan 30, the Marry Me star shared a series of photos from her newest campaign with Coach, sharing it with the caption, “First Look 👀 … Spring is in the air 🌼 #CoachNY @Coach 🏙️.”

In the first photo, we see Lopez looking like a springtime goddess as she shows off her long legs and glowing skin in Kellie Sandals and a large cardigan. Next, we see Lopez’s hair flowing in the wind as she shows off more of her black lingerie look, looking like a glowing goddess. Then, we end the post with another snapshot of Lopez crouching in the same look that shows off her mile-long legs!

In the past year, Lopez has modeled for a variety of brands like Coach and Intimissimi, along with her own brand, to name a few. And in every campaign, she turns every fan’s head by showing off her toned physique and gorgeous smolder!

As many fans know, the JLO Beauty founder is all about showing the world your true self inside and out, and embracing every curve. In a previous archived interview with Instyle per The Today Show, she said, “(My curves) didn’t bother me at all. It finally got to the point that I was like, ‘This is who I am. I’m shaped like this.’ Everybody I grew up with looked like that, and they were all beautiful to me.”

