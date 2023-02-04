Emily Ratajkowski Looks Like a Whole New Person As She Becomes the Latest Star to Drastically Change Her Hair This Way

Emily Ratajkowski is showing everyone that 2023 is going to be her boldest year yet. Already, we’ve seen her do some showstopping photoshoots (including one where she channeled an iconic Tim Burton character), but now, she’s turning heads in another way: with her bold, flirty new haircut!

On Feb 3, Ratajkowski shared a series of photos from her latest appearance at the Marc Jacobs show, but this wasn’t any regular visit because this is where she debuted her new do! She posted the photos with the caption, “@themarcjacobs ily, incredible as always.”

Throughout the photos, we see the My Body author looking sensational, showing off her curly, shiny new bob haircut with the curled bangs, rocking a sheer, all-brown look for the show. Only hours after, she shared a series of selfies from her night out, showing how confident she looks with her new, bold haircut!

In these photos, Ratajkowski was really feeling herself because she looked like a glowing goddess, posing with her phone, martini glass, and more, all while showing off her super-short hair!

Ratajkowski is one of the latest stars to take the chop, with other stars rocking the bob trend like Zendaya, Kourtney Kardashian, Megan Fox, and Hailey Bieber, to name a few. It seems 2023 might be the year that everyone gets a bob haircut. Not that we’re complaining; it’s the perfect cute haircut to frame your face!

In a previous interview with Elle, she talked about the key to feeling confident on her off days is actually mussing with her bangs! “I’ll trim the bangs, honestly, which is the ultimate confident move. I’ll trim the bangs, and then I think a red lip. If I just throw that on, I’m like, ‘Well, nobody can fuck with me,’ basically. You also have to work on confidence internally. So don’t fake it. I basically wait until I actually feel confident.”

