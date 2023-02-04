Jennifer Tilly Proves She’s a Fashion Chameleon As She Wows in a Gothic & Enchanting Mini-Dress

Get ready because, once again, Jennifer Tilly is going to make your jaws drop with another gorgeous mirror selfie! On Jan 31, the Chucky star shared another showstopping mirror selfie of herself with the caption, “That happy feeling when your purse matches your dress… #Lanvin #Paris #lemeurice.”

In the photo taken at the Hotel Le Meurice, we see Tilly unleashing her dark feminine energy in this gorgeous ruffled and metallic fil coupé crepe de chine mini dress from Lanvin. She paired the look with a vampy lip color, along with a matching bag, dark tights, and sparkling heels.

Last week, Tilly made everyone turn heads when she absolutely rocked the Barbiecore trend for the Valentino show, and now, she’s making everyone’s jaws drop by showing off her long legs and gothic spirit! To say we’re obsessed would be an understatement.

From her acting roles to her fashion, Tilly is the definition of versatile, because, let’s face it, there’s so much to her! The Oscar-nominated actress talked with Looper about what the world would be like if there were multiple of her in the world. “Well, I think it would be a better, kinder, more beautiful world. But I wish that I had a lot, because there’s one part of me that wants to stay at home with my boyfriend and stare at the fireplace, and bake chocolate chip cookies,” she said. “There’s one part of me that wants to be the really serious Broadway actress, and be on the London stage, and be celebrated. Being a theater actress takes a lot of time. And then there’s one person that just wants to like romp around and make Chucky movies, and go on talk shows wearing a Tiffany outfit. That’s the Party Jennifer.”

She ended by saying there’s another Jennifer: the fashionista one, saying, “Then there’s the Fashionista Jennifer that likes to go to fashion shows. There’d probably be about eight of us, I guess.”