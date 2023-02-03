There’s a Bombshell New Audio Clip That Shows the Trump Team Strategizing Exactly How They’re Going to Push Election Fraud Lies 

Donald Trump’s campaign team in Wisconsin knew they lost the state in the 2020 presidential election, but that didn’t stop them from trying to spin a fraud narrative. There’s new audio that is confirming that Republican officials behind the scenes were trying to cook up a story that the election was stolen.

This is the latest chaotic issue to come down the pike as Donald Trump tries to run for president for the third time. According to the Associated Press, who posted the leaked audio, the voice is of Andrew Iverson, who led the former president’s campaign in Wisconsin, and shockingly advises the team of possible “stunts” they may need to “pull.” “Here’s the drill: Comms is going to continue to fan the flame and get the word out about Democrats trying to steal this election,” he said on Nov. 5, 2020. “We’ll do whatever they need (inaudible) help with. Just be on standby in case there’s any stunts we need to pull.”

Iverson continues to have a presence in politics as he is currently the Midwest regional director for the Republican National Committee. The audio recording was given to the Associated Press by a GOP whistleblower who happened to be at the meeting two days after the presidential election. Joe Biden won Wisconsin by almost 21,000, which was acknowledged by the state’s Republican leaders — they knew they lost the election.

“At the end of the day, this operation received more votes than any other Republican in Wisconsin history,” Iverson continued. “Say what you want, our operation turned out Republican or DJT supporters. Democrats just got 20,000 more than us, out of Dane County and other shenanigans in Milwaukee, Green Bay and Dane. There’s a lot that people can learn from this campaign.”

While the leaked audio still won’t convince some Donald Trump supporters that the election wasn’t stolen, it’s clear that Wisconsin’s GOP members were willing to spin a tale that wasn’t true. Election officials and the courts have confirmed that the allegations of nationwide fraud are false — and this bombshell audio only confirms that some Republicans were willing to do whatever it took to win.