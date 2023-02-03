Shania Twain Looks Unrecognizable as She Ditches Her Brown Locks for Dramatic, Mermaid-like Blonde Hairdo

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Shania Twain played with different sides of her personality by showing up to the Republic Records event in Los Angeles on Wednesday as a blonde. If you walked past her on the red carpet, you might have assumed it was Gwen Stefani or Jessica Simpson — that’s how unrecognizable she looked.

Her usual brunette locks were gone, and in its place was a head of icy-blonde, long hair in a sleek, straight style. She glammed up the look with an orange silk jumpsuit and a black leather overcoat, showing what a true chameleon she is when it comes to fashion. This newfound sense of confidence is coming in her Queen of Me era — and we love it. She described how this freedom to be authentically herself has changed her inside and out to InStyle.

Shania Twain attends Baileys Hosts Cocktails with Republic Records Artists at Beauty & Essex on February 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Republic Records)

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Republic Records.

“I’m way more fearless than I would’ve been [before]. Years ago, I would’ve been more conscientious about, ‘Is this too over-the-top?’” she explained. “I’m more adventurous now and I’m just excited about what is new and what I can experiment with. I just love fashion for that.” Twain is showing women in their 50s that they can have fun with hair, makeup, and fashion without worrying about what other people think.

That’s why the “Still the One” singer is living her best life — from daring leopard gowns with pink hair to a sky-high mohawk and corset. It’s even why Twain chose to pose nude for her “Waking Up Dreaming” single, telling People, “I am a woman in my late 50s, and I don’t need to hide behind the clothes. I was just so unashamed of my new body, you know, as a woman that is well into my menopause. I’m not even emotional about it; I just feel okay about it.”