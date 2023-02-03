Kate Hudson Channeled Her Inner Rock Goddess With a Daring Nearly Nude Rhinestone Look

Kate Hudson certainly knows how to make an entrance on a red carpet! The 43-year-old actress attended the Stella McCartney x Adidas event in Los Angeles wearing a stunning ensemble that stole the show.

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star put her fit physique on display by flashing her toned abs underneath her bright blue blazer and skirt. Hudson chose a rhinestone bedecked crop top that gave her a nearly nude look under the blazer — it feels like a nod to her Oscar-nominated role in Almost Famous. Penny Lane would definitely find a way to wear that stunning bralette.

US actress Kate Hudson arrives at the Stella McCartney X Adidas party at the Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles, California, on February 2, 2023. Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images. MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images.

The outfit is from Stella McCartney’s Spring 2023 collection, which Hudson paired with white sky-high heels and her hair in soft waves cascading down her shoulders. She added a touch of blue eye shadow to make her eyes pop and pale pink lips for contrast — Hudson knows how to rock her inner goddess vibes.

Kate Hudson during The 73rd Annual Academy Awards – Arrivals at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage) SGranitz/WireImage.

Hudson’s fashion relationship goes back two decades as McCartney created the gown she wore to the 2001 Oscars, the year she was nominated — and it was a controversial design at the time. It sounds like all is forgiven, though, as she told the designer in a 2012 interview for The Cut, “I was so excited. I couldn’t believe that she was making me a dress. I felt so beautiful, and I have it in my closet still to the day.” Hudson blamed her choice of ringlet curls for her hair and McCartney took responsibility for the cape over the gown — so it was a joint effort for a less-than-spectacular red-carpet moment. But the women are still friends and their support of each other extends far beyond the red carpet.

