Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Navigating medical gaslighting spotlight gif

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

A Friend of Prince William’s Revealed Exactly What the Royal Is Allegedly Feeling About Prince Harry Ahead of Looming Coronation

Kristyn Burtt
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 25: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry attend an Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey on April 25, 2018 in London, England. Anzac Day commemorates members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps who died during the Gallipoli landings of 1915. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images) Plus Icon
Prince William, Prince Harry Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images.
Their Royal Highnesses Prince William, Duke Of Cambridge And Catherine, Duchess Of Cambridge The Journey By Carriage Procession To Buckingham Palace Following Their Marriage At Westminster Abbey. (Photo by John Phillips/UK Press via Getty Images)
WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 19: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. The committal service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, took place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. A private burial in The King George VI Memorial Chapel followed. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
OTTAWA, CANADA - OCTOBER 29: The Prince And Princess Of Wales During A Visit To Ottawa In Canada (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
NEW YORK - JANUARY 13: Copies of the New York Post newspaper lie on display at a newstand featuring a "Royal Nazi" front page headline January 13, 2005 in New York City. British royal, Prince Harry, reportedly attended a fancy dress party wearing a khaki uniform with an armband emblazoned with a swastika, the emblem of the German WWII Nazi Party. (Photo by Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)
12 Wild & Heartbreaking Details We Learned From Prince Harry’s Bombshell Memoir ‘Spare’ 12 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If Prince William had his way, he probably wouldn’t be inviting Prince Harry to their father’s coronation. It sounds like the Prince of Wales is dealing with some big feelings after his younger brother released his memoir, Spare, in speaking his truth about life behind palace walls. 

According to a William pal who spilled the tea to the Daily Beast, he would “much rather Harry wasn’t there” at the May 6 event. By all accounts, it seems that Charles genuinely wants his youngest son in attendance, but it’s William who isn’t interested in mending fences. “The relationship between Harry and William is now non-existent. They haven’t spoken since the book came out, and William has no intention of picking up the phone any time soon,” the source said. 

Instead of listening to Harry’s words and perhaps try and understand where he’s coming from, William has reportedly shut out his brother completely. “If it was William’s coronation, Harry wouldn’t be on the list,” the insider continued. “It’s no secret that, personally, he would much rather Harry wasn’t there after everything he has said and done.” What’s fascinating is that the rift has only drawn William “closer” to his father after the death of Queen Elizabeth II and his father’s rise to the throne — things just got very real for him as he will one day be king. 

‘Spare’ $22.40 on Amazon.com

“William is strong-minded, determined and unafraid to voice his opinion,” they added. But he is also utterly respectful of the hierarchy and of course, he will do what his father wants.” And what Charles wants is for Harry to be in attendance — and despite the drama, he loves his son “very much.”

Click here to see a complete timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s feud with the royal family.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad