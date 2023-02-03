A Friend of Prince William’s Revealed Exactly What the Royal Is Allegedly Feeling About Prince Harry Ahead of Looming Coronation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If Prince William had his way, he probably wouldn’t be inviting Prince Harry to their father’s coronation. It sounds like the Prince of Wales is dealing with some big feelings after his younger brother released his memoir, Spare, in speaking his truth about life behind palace walls.

According to a William pal who spilled the tea to the Daily Beast, he would “much rather Harry wasn’t there” at the May 6 event. By all accounts, it seems that Charles genuinely wants his youngest son in attendance, but it’s William who isn’t interested in mending fences. “The relationship between Harry and William is now non-existent. They haven’t spoken since the book came out, and William has no intention of picking up the phone any time soon,” the source said.

Instead of listening to Harry’s words and perhaps try and understand where he’s coming from, William has reportedly shut out his brother completely. “If it was William’s coronation, Harry wouldn’t be on the list,” the insider continued. “It’s no secret that, personally, he would much rather Harry wasn’t there after everything he has said and done.” What’s fascinating is that the rift has only drawn William “closer” to his father after the death of Queen Elizabeth II and his father’s rise to the throne — things just got very real for him as he will one day be king.

“William is strong-minded, determined and unafraid to voice his opinion,” they added. But he is also utterly respectful of the hierarchy and of course, he will do what his father wants.” And what Charles wants is for Harry to be in attendance — and despite the drama, he loves his son “very much.”

