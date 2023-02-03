Twitter Is Pointing Fingers at Mark Wahlberg as the ‘Massive Movie Star’ Jessica Simpson Had an Affair With

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Twitter is going into full-detective mode trying to look at all of the clues Jessica Simpson dropped in her short story, Movie Star: They Always Say They’re Single, where she claimed to have an affair with a “massive movie star.” Their initial meeting happened at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards where the A-list star was presenting.

The “With You” singer was on a break from Nick Lachey at the time, and the mystery man, wearing a T-shirt and jeans, took his shot with the singer. That minor clue was all Twitter users needed to go combing through the photo archives and come up with a photo of Mark Wahlberg wearing a Bob Marley shirt and jeans. Other guesses were Will Ferrell, Christopher Walken, Will Smith, and Jamie Foxx. Given that Simpson said the actor was a childhood crush — it feels like only Wahlberg and Smith fit the part.

Mark Wahlberg during 2001 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals at The Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by RJ Capak/WireImage)

RJ Capak/WireImage.

However, most of the other clues seem to zero in on the Uncharted star, including references to the gym, an entourage (yes, the TV show was loosely based on his life), and he was filming a movie with a recognizable director. It just so happens that the timeline of Simpson’s affair with the unnamed person occurred in 2006, just as Wahlberg was filming The Departed in Boston with Martin Scorsese.

The “demeaning” affair came to a screeching halt when Simpson realized that the superstar was still with his girlfriend, even though he had insisted that his relationship with her was “completely over.” Wahlberg had a long-term, on-again, off-again relationship with model Rhea Durham before settling down and marrying her in 2009. There are lots of curious coincidences if it’s not Wahlberg, who most likely won’t be commenting on the allegations, but Simpson does cast a very hot spotlight on the behavior of one particular man in Hollywood.

