These Newly Released Personal Letters Written By Princess Diana Reveal She Was ‘On Her Knees’ Wishing For a Divorce

When Princess Diana was writing two of her closest friends personal letters detailing the immense stress she was under during the years between her and then-Prince Charles‘ separation and finalized divorce, we’re betting she would have never thought those letters would be sold in a public auction decades later — but that’s exactly what’s happening.

In a statement published on their website, Lay’s Auctioneers explains that Susie & Tarek Kassem, confidants of Diana’s in the last few years of her life, have handed over 32 “highly personal letters and cards” written by the late princess.

These photos prove Princess Diana has always been the people's princess. https://t.co/cZgka1RzMS — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 20, 2022

The statement reads that the two “have treasured these letters for over 25 years … [but now], in 2023, the ownership of these poignant documents is a responsibility that the Kassems do not wish to pass on to their children or grandchildren. They have decided to sell the letters and use proceeds of the sale to support some of the charities that were close to Susie and Diana’s hearts.”

Lay’s cites further reasoning of the Kassems selling the letters as a move “to give other people the opportunity of acquiring ‘a memento’ of the Princess, and in doing so, support causes that were important to her.”

A close confidant of the late Princess Diana revealed why the royal repeated outfits all the time. https://t.co/4DBgUZHfuG — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 9, 2022

“The Kassems have kept some of their more personal and confidential letters, but largely this collection of over 30 letters and notecards illustrate Diana’s immensely warm and loving disposition in a charming and delightful manner,” the statement continues. “Some letters do touch on the enormous stress she was experiencing during periods of very public heartbreak, yet her strength of character and her generous and witty disposition shine through.”

The letters chronicle Diana’s life from 1992 to 1996, a time of utter chaos for the princess after she and Charles had called it quits on their strained marriage. One April 1996 letter, shared by The Times, gives a glimpse at Diana’s headspace, as she wrote, “I am having a very difficult time and pressure is serious and coming from all sides. It’s too difficult sometimes to keep one’s head up, and today I am on my knees and just longing for this divorce to go through as the possible cost is tremendous.” Related story A Friend of Prince William’s Revealed Exactly What the Royal Is Allegedly Feeling About Prince Harry Ahead of Looming Coronation

The collection of notes will go up for auction on individual lots on February 16.

Before you go, click here to see the 8 compelling & heartbreaking details we learned about Princess Diana from Meghan & Harry’s docuseries.

