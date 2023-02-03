Tommy Lee’s Wife Brittany Furlan Receives Backlash for Odd Pamela Anderson ‘Joke’ on TikTok

Tommy Lee‘s wife, Brittany Furlan, is known for her quirky personality and sense of humor, but the former Vine star took things a little too far with an odd Pamela Anderson “joke” on TikTok that fans have largely deemed uncalled for.

Using a “’90s Pam Makeup” filter while sitting on the couch next to Lee, whose attention is elsewhere, Furlan lip-syncs an audio clip that begins, “She passed away?” then proceeds with a repeated unbothered “Oh.” The text over the short clip read “Pam if I died.”

Criticism swiftly piled up in the comments of the video, which Furlan captioned, “Pls guys I gotta make jokes it’s how I cope 🤣🙏.” It wasn’t much later that she deleted the video due to the onslaught of condemnation, but by then, several users had already begun to record and re-share the footage, adding their own commentary to her post.

Fans questioned why Furlan would post the video, with one TikTok user writing, “Pam even said on Howard Stern that she respects their marriage and she’s happy that he’s happy. She had nothing but nice things to say.”

The video comes after the release of Anderson’s Netflix documentary, Pamela, a love story, and the publication of her memoir, Love, Pamela. Another TikTokker commented on the timing of Furlan’s clip, writing, “It’s also interesting after all of the meaningful things said in the documentary this is her reaction.”

Anderson previously told WSJ Magazine that her memoir, which details the turbulent romance she had with Lee in the ’90s, was likely “going to be annoying to his wife,” adding, “I’d be annoyed [if I were her].” However, the former Playboy Playmate has every right to tell her story, especially with the narrative being spun out of her hands with Hulu’s controversial Pam & Tommy docudrama.

The retelling of history from Anderson’s point of view isn’t an attack on Furlan, but the same can’t be said of Furlan’s video about Anderson.

Lee, 60, and Anderson, 55, famously eloped in Mexico in 1995, just days after meeting one another. In 1996 and 1997, the former couple welcomed their sons, and in 1998, they divorced after three chaotic years of substance abuse, domestic violence, jail time, lawsuits, and one infamous stolen sex tape.

Lee and Furlan, 36, wed in 2019, a year and a day after the Mötley Crüe drummer proposed. Neither has commented on the video backlash at this time.

