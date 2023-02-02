Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Navigating medical gaslighting spotlight gif

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Melania Trump’s Hairstylist Was Paid $132K for ‘Strategy Consulting’ Out of Donald Trump’s Election Fund

Kristyn Burtt
U.S. first lady Melania Trump participates in a round table discussion with agents and officials at the Ursula Border Patrol Processing Center June 21, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. The first lady traveled to Texas to see firsthand the condition and treatment that migrant children taken from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border are receiving from the federal government. Following public outcry and criticism from members of his own party, President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday to stop the separation of migrant children from their families, a practice the administration employed to deter illegal immigration at the border. Plus Icon
Melania Trump Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.
Wapwallopen, PA – OCTOBER 31: U.S. First Lady Melania Trump speaks to President Trump's supporters at a "Make America Great Again" campaign rally event on October 31, 2020 in Wapwallopen, PA. 31 Oct 2020 Pictured: Wapwallopen, PA – OCTOBER 31: U.S. First Lady Melania Trump speaks to President Trump's supporters at a "Make America Great Again" campaign rally event on October 31, 2020 in Wapwallopen, PA. Photo credit: Ron Adar / M10s / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA711837_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
US First Lady Melania Trump delivers her speech during the second night of the Republican National Convention, in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 25 August 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic the Republican Party has moved to a televised format for its convention. Credit: Michael Reynolds / Pool via CNP. 25 Aug 2020 Pictured: US First Lady Melania Trump delivers her speech during the second night of the Republican National Convention, in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 25 August 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic the Republican Party has moved to a televised format for its convention. Credit: Michael Reynolds / Pool via CNP. Photo credit: Michael Reynolds - Pool via CNP / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA696479_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
September 20, 2019, Washington, District of Columbia, USA: United States President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcome Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Mrs. Morrison to the White House in Washington for a state dinner September 20, 2019. .Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Pool via CNP. 20 Sep 2019 Pictured: September 20, 2019, Washington, District of Columbia, USA: First Lady Melania Trump greets guests as her and U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Mrs. Morrison to the White House in Washington for a state dinner September 20, 2019. .Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Pool via CNP. Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA508885_040.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Everything Melania Trump Has Said About <em>Vogue</em> Over the Years 5 Images

With Donald Trump running for president for the third time, all eyes are on his Save America Political Action Committee and how they are spending those funds. One curious line item that was noted involves not the 45th president, but former First Lady Melania Trump.

The PAC’s 2022 financial filing had eight payments ranging between $6,000 to $18,000 to hairstylist Hervé Pierre Braillard for “strategy consulting,” totaling $132,0000, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital. It’s an astronomical sum to do one head of hair, especially when it flouts Federal Election Commission regulations. The FEC “does not allow candidate committees, which are formed to raise money for a specific candidate, to spend money on personal items, including clothing,” per USA Today. The Trumps are not excused from those rules, even though “strategy consulting” sure feels like they are trying to dodge paying Pierre out of their own pockets (another grift).

This isn’t the first time Pierre has been under fire for receiving astronomical sums from Donald Trump’s PAC. He defended his work (and a $60,000 payment) with Melania to WWD last August, “As with every other first lady, there is an after-the-White House life, which involves many other aspects than fashion. I am lucky to have worked in prestigious houses, to have designed [costumes] for ballets and more recently to work in home decor. There are many upcoming projects in this after-the-White House [stage].” 

There is an expectation that first ladies in and out of the White House keep up appearances, but it shouldn’t come from an election fund where Pierre is obviously billing top dollar. Pierre and the Trumps had no comment for Fox News Digital, but the paper trail is telling a very damning story.

Before you go, click here to see the biggest presidential scandals in US History.

Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad