Melania Trump’s Hairstylist Was Paid $132K for ‘Strategy Consulting’ Out of Donald Trump’s Election Fund

With Donald Trump running for president for the third time, all eyes are on his Save America Political Action Committee and how they are spending those funds. One curious line item that was noted involves not the 45th president, but former First Lady Melania Trump.

The PAC’s 2022 financial filing had eight payments ranging between $6,000 to $18,000 to hairstylist Hervé Pierre Braillard for “strategy consulting,” totaling $132,0000, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital. It’s an astronomical sum to do one head of hair, especially when it flouts Federal Election Commission regulations. The FEC “does not allow candidate committees, which are formed to raise money for a specific candidate, to spend money on personal items, including clothing,” per USA Today. The Trumps are not excused from those rules, even though “strategy consulting” sure feels like they are trying to dodge paying Pierre out of their own pockets (another grift).

Melania Trump seems to be steering clear from Donald Trump's presidential campaign. https://t.co/ywNt3tUUWi — SheKnows (@SheKnows) January 31, 2023

This isn’t the first time Pierre has been under fire for receiving astronomical sums from Donald Trump’s PAC. He defended his work (and a $60,000 payment) with Melania to WWD last August, “As with every other first lady, there is an after-the-White House life, which involves many other aspects than fashion. I am lucky to have worked in prestigious houses, to have designed [costumes] for ballets and more recently to work in home decor. There are many upcoming projects in this after-the-White House [stage].”

There is an expectation that first ladies in and out of the White House keep up appearances, but it shouldn’t come from an election fund where Pierre is obviously billing top dollar. Pierre and the Trumps had no comment for Fox News Digital, but the paper trail is telling a very damning story.

Before you go, click here to see the biggest presidential scandals in US History.