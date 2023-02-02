Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Navigating medical gaslighting spotlight gif

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Serena Williams Made Her First Statement on Will Smith’s Oscar Slap & It’s Clear Just How Conflicted She Is

Kristyn Burtt
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 19: (L-R) Serena Williams, Will Smith and Venus Williams attend the 33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Plus Icon
Serena Williams, Will Smith, Venus Williams Kevin Winter/Getty Images.
11 Sep 1999: Serena Williams of the USA celebrates after the match between Martina Hingis of Switzerland in the US Open at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York. Williams defeated Hingis 6-3, 7-6 (7-4). Mandatory Credit: Al Bello /Allsport
PARIS - JUNE 8: Serena Williams of the USA poses with the winner's cup after winning the French Open against her sister Venus on June 8, 2002 at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France. Serena deated Venus 7-5 6-3. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 06: WIMBLEDON 2002, London; FRAUEN/FINALE; SIEGERIN Serena WILLIAMS/USA (Photo by Bongarts/Getty Images)
Flushing Meadows, NY: At the U.S. Open Tennis Tournament on September 5, 2002, Serena Williams holds up her winning trophy after defeating her sister Venus Williams in straight sets 6-4, 6-3 at Arthur Ashe Stadium the US Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York. (Photo by J. Conrad Williams/Newsday RM via Getty Images)
A Look Back at All 23 of Serena Williams’ Epic Grand Slam Championship Wins 23 Images

Serena Williams has finally broken her silence about the slap heard around world when Will Smith decked Chris Rock after a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith angered him. The 41-year-old tennis star kept her opinion to herself over the last year, but now she’s trying to approach the topic from an angle of grace and forgiveness. 

Telling Gayle King on CBS Mornings that “we’re all imperfect and we’re all human,” Williams revisited that shocking night at the Dolby Theatre. “I thought it was such an incredible film [King Richard], and I feel that there was an incredible film after that with Questlove [Summer of Soul] that was overshadowed.” The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon bandleader had the category right after the incident occurred — unfortunately overtaking what should have been a triumphant moment for him

However, Williams spoke carefully and tried to put herself in Smith’s shoes. “But I also feel that I have been in a position where I’ve been under a lot of pressure and I’ve made a tremendous amount of mistakes,” she said graciously. “I’m the person that’s like, ‘I’ve been there, I’ve made a mistake. It’s not the end of the world.’ We’re all imperfect and we’re all human and let’s just be kind to each other. So, that’s often forgotten a lot.”

The athlete’s level of forgiveness is honestly courageous because the film was a celebration of her father’s life and how he raised two superstars (Venus Williams is her sister) in the family. Smith should have been celebrating a huge milestone in his career, but instead, we are all here talking about a moment in time that is still shocking to everyone. Williams is coming from a place of grace, but you can see the conflict — if only the slap never happened, that Oscar night would have felt so different.

Before you go, click here to see more of the most shocking Oscars moments.

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad