Jessica Simpson Revealed She Had a ‘Demeaning’ Affair With a Major Movie Star

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

What happens when your “teenage fantasy” comes true? Well, Jessica Simpson is here to tell you that it’s anything but a dream. She found herself in a torrid affair with a “massive movie star” in 2006 which quickly turned into a nightmare.

Simpson first met the unnamed A-lister at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards when she and future husband Nick Lachey were on a break (they reunited after the events of Sept. 11). The 42-year-old fashion mogul shared what happened next in her short story, Movie Star: They Always Say They’re Single. “He was undressing me with his eyes,” she revealed. That steamy encounter led to them exchanging numbers, but nothing ever came of it until five years later.

By 2006, she was divorced from Lachey and ready to date again. The actor promised he and his long-term girlfriend were “completely over,” so she met him at the Beverly Hills Hotel where they enjoyed their first tryst. His kisses alone gave Simpson a “warm rush all the way down my body” — she was digging the fling. However, things eventually took a weird turn. Instead of being wined and dined, she felt “like a call girl” whose only job was “to have sex” with the star.

Simpson began to realize that he was “hiding me from his chick” and their illicit affair suddenly felt “demeaning.” She added, “I didn’t care if he was my teenage fantasy come to life, this was not a choice that same girl, my younger self, would be proud of.” The “With You” singer broke things off because she didn’t like how he made her feel about herself — she deserved more than being the mystery man’s dirty little secret. It was a hard lesson learned for the young star, but one she wanted to share with her fans. We have to hand it to Simpson because not only is she a great storyteller, but she also has the internet buzzing about the identity of her A-list celeb.

