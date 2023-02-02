Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
King Charles III’s Next Family Crisis Is Looming as Virginia Giuffre’s 1-Year Gag Order Against Prince Andrew Expires

Kristyn Burtt
The royal family has been so worried about the revelations in Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, that they seem to have forgotten that another crisis is brewing right under their noses. Prince Andrew’s scandal is about to rear its ugly head again because Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of raping her in 2001 on three separate occasions when she was 17, will soon be free to speak openly about the situation. 

After settling the civil case with Andrew last year, Giuffre had a one-year gag order that will expire in mid-February. Her attorney Lisa Bloom indicated to Times Radio that she expects her client will “use her voice to speak out.” She praised Giuffre for being a “tremendous advocate for women, not only victims of Jeffrey Epstein, but victims in general.” Bloom added, “I don’t expect her to remain silent.”

Andrew still insists he is innocent, but with Giuffre looking to do strong advocacy work for sexual abuse survivors, Charles should be worried. The palace has spent far too much time talking about Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit and not enough time focusing on the true horrors that the Duke of York allegedly involved himself with (just being friends with Epstein should have raised eyebrows, to begin with). 

Giuffre has reportedly signed a book deal to write about her story as a trafficking victim and it’s going to garner plenty of negative royal headlines for Prince Andrew. Charles wants to focus on his coronation, but behind palace walls, things are very messy. It’s time for him to get his house in order.

