Beyoncé, Pink & More Stars Who Have Given the Most Captivating Grammy Performances Over the Years

Sure the Grammy Awards are an award show, but those who’ve loyally watched know it’s so much more. In fact, the Grammys, which got its start decades ago in 1958, is a true celebration of music and artistry. Every year, the brightest stars across the world come together to perform and support the biggest names in music. Knowing so many eyes are on them, the performances never disappoint either.

So, are the awards themselves important? Sure – but they don’t come close to the iconic performances.

From Michael Jackson’s emotional rendition of “Man in the Mirror” at the 1988 awards show to Pink’s gravity-defying performance of “Glitter in the Air,” Grammy performances always make for replay-worthy moments.

This year’s awards, which airs on Feb 5, will feature star-studded performers likely delivering another must-see show. Sam Smith, who just released two new sexy and glamorous songs “I’m Not Here To Make Friends” and “Unholy,” is sure to keep the jewels and corsets theme going in their performance. Harry Styles, who’s taken most of the previous year to tour his “Love on Tour” show, will undoubtedly get the crowd dancing and singing.

The big night’s performers also include names who lived on the top of the music charts in 2022, including Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Brandi Carlisle, and Mary J. Blige.

As we get ready for this year's show, we've compiled a list looking back at the best Grammy performances over the years.

Stevie Wonder (1975)

Stevie Wonder captivated the room with his 1975 performance of the Motown funk hit “You Haven’t Done Nothin’.” Not only is it a great performance that got the entire room on their feet, but it’s also amazing to look back on as it’s right at the beginning of his career. A legend in the making!

Prince (1985)

Though this was Prince’s first time performing at the awards show, you’d never guess it. As he performed “Baby I’m a Star” at the 1985 show, the late singer absolutely commanded the stage as he danced with the most contagious energy.

Michael Jackson (1988)

In his performance at the 1988 Grammys, Michael Jackson wanted to let his vocals shine. As he passionately sang “The Man in the Mirror,” he was joined by a gospel choir that only complemented his raw and emotional rendition. A must-watch!

Amy Winehouse (2008)

In the same year she won her first five Grammys, including the coveted Best New Artist Award, the late Amy Winehouse performed two of her songs from her album Rehab, “You Know I’m No Good” and “Rehab.” In the performance, which took place on a London soundstage, Winehouse proved she’s an incredible vocalist, making a series of fun and impromptu runs that really showed off her skills.

Pink (2010)

If we’re talking about iconic Grammy performances, Pink’s 2010 rendition of “Glitter in the Sky” couldn’t not make the list. In the beginning, the singer sings the song acoustic before revealing her barely-there bedazzled number and beginning a series of gravity-defying acrobat moves up in the air. How she managed to continue her impeccable vocals throughout we’ll never understand….

Lady Gaga (2011)

Iconic doesn’t begin to cover Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” performance at the 2011’s Grammys. From her alien egg entrance to the flawless vocals and intricate choreography, Lady Gaga told the world she was here and ready to stay.

Kendrick Lamar (2016)

Named Rolling Stone‘s best Grammy performance in history, Kendrick Lamar made his mark in 2016 with his performance of “The Blacker The Berry” and “Alright.” During the performance, the rapper followed the African-American experience in the United States, from slavery to prison cells. He also sang an unreleased verse about Trayvon Martin, a Black teenager who had just been unjustly killed by the police. One of the most powerful Grammy performances to date.

Beyoncé (2017)

If there’s one thing we know about Beyoncé is that when she performs, she goes all out. At the 2017 Grammys, the singer did just that in her performance of “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles” from her hit album Lemonade. Looking like a golden goddess while pregnant with her twins Rumi and Sirt, Beyoncé gave a masterclass in vocals and sheer star power.

Harry Styles (2021)

Dressed in a now-iconic black leather jacket and green feather boa, Harry Styles made his Grammy solo debut with a bang in this performance of “Watermelon Sugar” in 2021. The rendition, which included flawless vocals and shirtless dancing, will definitely go down in the books as one of the best first-time performances.

Taylor Swift (2021)

A Grammy veteran, Taylor Swift always manages to entertain and wow us during every one of her performances. At the 2021 show, Swift sang her hits songs “Cardigan,” “August,” and “Willow” from her newly-released albums Folklore and Evermore. In the performance, the singer transported us to a whimsical and ethereal forest and it was magical, to say the least!

