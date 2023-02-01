Gisele Bündchen Proves She’s the Reigning Queen of Barbiecore While Modeling a Stunning Hot Pink Bathing Suit

If you thought the news of Tom Brady‘s official retirement might make his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen uneasy, think again. A few days before his emotional announcement on Jan 25, Bündchen showed she’s still thriving in another beachside photoshoot.

In the photos, obtained by Page Six, the Brazilian supermodel is seen posing on the sand in a hot pink backless Chanel one-piece — proving she can absolutely dominate the Barbiecore trend. As for the rest of the look, Bündchen kept it natural as she posed barefoot and opted for no jewelry.

According to the outlet, Bündchen was also surrounded by the crew and a glam team for the photoshoot who would often touch up her makeup and loose beach waves.

On Feb 1, a few days after her photoshoot, her ex-husband Brady posted a video and a series of photos on Instagram sharing that he was “retiring for good” from football. Among the pictures were ones of Bündchen alongside him, demonstrating just how much she supported him throughout his career.

Showing some major maturity, the supermodel returned the love in a comment under his retirement post. “Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life,” she wrote, along with a prayer emoji. Bündchen and Brady may have reached an impasse in their marriage, but they clearly still want good things for each other. Looks like both Bündchen and Brady are ready for bigger and bright things. We love to see it!