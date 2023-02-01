Lisa Marie Presley’s ‘Intent’ for Her Will Was Reportedly ‘Very Clear’ Despite Ongoing Family Battle

Despite all of the united family photos during the promotional press tour for Elvis in the lead-up to the film’s eight Oscar nominations, things apparently weren’t so rosy in the Presley family behind the scenes. Friends of Lisa Marie Presley are starting to speak up in support of the will she amended in 2016 that clearly left mom Priscilla Presley out of the equation.

Priscilla is currently challenging the validity of the will saying that her daughter’s 2010 will, which made her a trustee, is “the authoritative and controlling document,” per court documents. However, Lisa Marie’s pals are telling a very different story about a strained mother-daughter relationship. “Lisa’s intent was very clear,” a source told People about Lisa Marie appointing oldest daughter Riley Keough as the trustee in the amended will. “Lisa really didn’t feel that Priscilla was doing anything in her best interest.”

Lisa Marie Presley was reportedly working hard to straighten out her financial situation. https://t.co/GQoHB2dNFx — SheKnows (@SheKnows) January 30, 2023

Riley and her late brother Benjamin Keough were supposed to be in charge and the estate would be split four ways between them and Lisa Marie’s 14-year-old twin daughters, Hager and Finley Lockwood. The insider noted that the mother and daughter “did not have a relationship” when the 2016 legal document was adjusted, so Priscilla should not be contesting the will in court.

Despite losing her $100 million inheritance, thanks to bad business dealings with manager Barry Siegel (who was also removed as a trustee with Priscilla in 2010), Lisa Marie was worth about $30 million from several life insurance policies. The source has complete faith in Riley doing the right thing as a trustee and will honor her mother’s legacy. “At the end of the day, these are her wishes, and there’s no question as to what her wishes were,” the source concluded. “No one’s going to be able to reinvent the last seven or eight years and say no, no, no.”

