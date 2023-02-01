Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Navigating medical gaslighting spotlight gif

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Elizabeth Hurley Wore an Ultra-Glittery & Daring Cut-Out Dress That’s Giving Us Serious Bedazzled Vibes

Kristyn Burtt
BEDAZZLED, Elizabeth Hurley, Brendan Fraser, 2000. TM and Copyright (c) 20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved. Plus Icon
Elizabeth Hurley, Brendan Fraser Courtesy of Everett Collection.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: Cate Blanchett attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage,)
Frances McDormand seen at The Hollywood Reporter and Kering Women in Motion conversation at the Majestic Hotel on Friday, May 22, 2015 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision for The Hollywood Reporter/AP Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: Michelle Yeoh attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)
Actress Julia Roberts listens to students at Can Giuoc high school in Long An province, Vietnam Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. Roberts is accompanying U.S. former first lady Michelle Obama on a trip to Vietnam to promote education for adolescent girls. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh)
40 Actresses Over 50 Who Are More Successful Now Than Ever 40 Images

Elizabeth Hurley is giving us throwback vibes in her very contemporary new snapshot on Instagram — and it’s perfect for this award show season. The 57-year-old actress shared a dramatic black-and-white image that totally feels like a moment from her 2000 film, Bedazzled, with co-star Brendan Fraser.

The black sequin gown draped over Hurley’s curves in the most glamorous way as she elegantly looked at the camera. (See the photo HERE.) The show-stopping design on the dress is the narrow, triangular cut-out right at her décolletage — it is stunningly simple and drop-dead gorgeous. With her hair in artfully placed waves framing her face and a large diamond cocktail ring to add a little bling, this gown feels like it was borrowed from the Bedazzled set. Hurley teased her look in the caption, “Come up and see me some time.” Yep, she is confident about her breathtaking outfit and how devilishly good she looks and feels. 

Hurley and Fraser reunited last fall as she helped support her former co-star in the lead-up to his best actor Oscar nomination for The Whale. The duo looked so happy to see each other even though it was over two decades since they filmed Bedazzled. It just goes to show how beloved Fraser and we love a Hollywood comeback aka the Brenaissance. 

As for Hurley, she’s also thriving in her career after starring in two Christmas movies over the holidays, where she had the opportunity to promote a few of her chic bikinis from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach line. There’s no stopping her success in this season of life.  

Before you go, click here to see the best red carpet looks from Elizabeth Hurley:

Elizabeth Hurley

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad