Elizabeth Hurley Wore an Ultra-Glittery & Daring Cut-Out Dress That’s Giving Us Serious Bedazzled Vibes

Elizabeth Hurley is giving us throwback vibes in her very contemporary new snapshot on Instagram — and it’s perfect for this award show season. The 57-year-old actress shared a dramatic black-and-white image that totally feels like a moment from her 2000 film, Bedazzled, with co-star Brendan Fraser.

The black sequin gown draped over Hurley’s curves in the most glamorous way as she elegantly looked at the camera. (See the photo HERE.) The show-stopping design on the dress is the narrow, triangular cut-out right at her décolletage — it is stunningly simple and drop-dead gorgeous. With her hair in artfully placed waves framing her face and a large diamond cocktail ring to add a little bling, this gown feels like it was borrowed from the Bedazzled set. Hurley teased her look in the caption, “Come up and see me some time.” Yep, she is confident about her breathtaking outfit and how devilishly good she looks and feels.

Elizabeth Hurley's country wardrobe is a little fancier than ours. https://t.co/F6EqSOCGK6 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) January 16, 2023

Hurley and Fraser reunited last fall as she helped support her former co-star in the lead-up to his best actor Oscar nomination for The Whale. The duo looked so happy to see each other even though it was over two decades since they filmed Bedazzled. It just goes to show how beloved Fraser and we love a Hollywood comeback aka the Brenaissance.

As for Hurley, she’s also thriving in her career after starring in two Christmas movies over the holidays, where she had the opportunity to promote a few of her chic bikinis from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach line. There’s no stopping her success in this season of life.

