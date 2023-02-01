Tom Brady Offered a Cryptic Hint About His Future One Day Before Announcing His Football Retirement

Tom Brady may have announced he’s leaving the football pitch on Feb 1, but he gave us all a telling hint about his future one day beforehand. During the Jan 31 premiere of the upcoming movie 80 for Brady, where iconic actresses Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field and Rita Moreno play his biggest fans, the quarterback talked about his next steps.

When asked whether he’d be open to taking up acting in the future, Brady kept it vague. “We’ll see,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “Make some offers, let’s see what we can do.”

As for his next steps, Brady offered some cryptic foreshadowing. “Well, I’m trying to figure it out, just taking it day by day,” Brady said. “My friend says, ‘The future happens a day at a time,’ so, that’s what life’s all about.”

He continued, “I’m enjoying tonight. This is really a magical night for me, and a lot of the people who put a lot of work into this, so I love being here supporting them. Maybe there’s an 80 for Brady sequel coming out.” We love to see it!

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

Less than 12 hours after his red carpet appearance (which happens to be his first since his divorce from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen), Brady announced his retirement in an emotional video on social media.

“I’m retiring, for good,” he said at the beginning of the video. “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record, and let you guys know first.” Related story Tom Brady Shares Rare Photos With His 3 Kids After Announcing Second Retirement

With 80 for Brady almost upon us, it looks like Brady will have no issues keeping busy off the field. We’re excited to keep up!

Before you go, click here to see celebrities who have returned to acting or singing after retiring.

