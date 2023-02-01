Gisele Bündchen’s Comment on Tom Brady’s Emotional New Retirement Announcement Says a Lot About How Far They’ve Come

What a wild ride it’s been for Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen — from retirement, unretirement, divorce, to retirement for real this time. It hasn’t always been easy, but it looks like the former couple is in a much better place than six months ago.

Brady posted a choking-back-tears video on Instagram, sharing that he was “retiring for good.” That means he’s not taking back his words this year and heading back to the football field in the fall, the NFL superstar is done with the sport that made him a legend. It wasn’t an easy season with his off-field drama taking up much of the early season headlines, but it seems that his personal life has taken a turn for the better.

Gisele Bündchen might have already moved on from Tom Brady. https://t.co/17H6EDaPMp — SheKnows (@SheKnows) January 25, 2023

The athlete made sure to include snapshots of his ex-wife in the carousel that demonstrates how she supported him through some major milestones (let’s just say, quite a few Super Bowl wins). The supermodel returned the love in a sweet comment under his retirement post. She wrote, “Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life,” along with a prayer emoji. Bündchen and Brady may have reached an impasse in their marriage, but they still want good things for each other because of the children they share, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10.

It looks like the warring headlines over his decision to unretire and her wish to ramp up her modeling career again are over. Both of them are starting new journeys in their lives, not together, but in what seems to be a more amicable and peaceful place for their family.

Before you go, click here to see more famous football families we love.