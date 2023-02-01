Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Navigating medical gaslighting spotlight gif

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Gisele Bündchen’s Comment on Tom Brady’s Emotional New Retirement Announcement Says a Lot About How Far They’ve Come

Kristyn Burtt
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the sideline during the first quarter in the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. / NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Gisele Bündchen attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. Plus Icon
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Harry How/Getty Images, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images.
NEW YORK CITY, NY - MARCH 11: Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attend ERMENEGILDO ZEGNA Store Opening Cocktail Party For The Robin Hood Foundation at Ermenegildo Zegna Store 5th Ave on March 11, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by DAVID X PRUTTING/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
NEW YORK - MAY 05: American Footbal Quarterback Tom Brady and actress/model Gisele Bundchen attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala "Superheroes: Fashion And Fantasy" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Randy Brooke/WireImage)
NEW YORK - MAY 04: Tom Brady of the New England Patriots and Gisele Bundchen attend "The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/FilmMagic)
NEW YORK - MAY 03: Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attends the Costume Institute Gala Benefit to celebrate the opening of the "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 3, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
A Look Back at Gisele Bündchen & Tom Brady’s Relationship in Photos, From First Date to Divorce 9 Images

What a wild ride it’s been for Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen — from retirement, unretirement, divorce, to retirement for real this time. It hasn’t always been easy, but it looks like the former couple is in a much better place than six months ago. 

Brady posted a choking-back-tears video on Instagram, sharing that he was “retiring for good.” That means he’s not taking back his words this year and heading back to the football field in the fall, the NFL superstar is done with the sport that made him a legend. It wasn’t an easy season with his off-field drama taking up much of the early season headlines, but it seems that his personal life has taken a turn for the better. 

The athlete made sure to include snapshots of his ex-wife in the carousel that demonstrates how she supported him through some major milestones (let’s just say, quite a few Super Bowl wins). The supermodel returned the love in a sweet comment under his retirement post. She wrote, “Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life,” along with a prayer emoji. Bündchen and Brady may have reached an impasse in their marriage, but they still want good things for each other because of the children they share, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10.

It looks like the warring headlines over his decision to unretire and her wish to ramp up her modeling career again are over. Both of them are starting new journeys in their lives, not together, but in what seems to be a more amicable and peaceful place for their family.

Before you go, click here to see more famous football families we love.

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad