Pamela Anderson Is Embracing Her Gray Hair Because She Refuses to Have a ‘Really Hard Time With Aging’

It’s so refreshing to hear women in Hollywood tackling the aging topic and dismantling societal norms one issue at a time. Pamela Anderson is the latest celebrity to push aside the pressure of trying to look 30 in every decade — she’s so excited for this season of life.

The 55-year-old actress enthusiastically told Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast, “I can’t wait to see myself old.” Anderson wants to be able to “recognize” herself when she looks in the mirror, adding, “I want to let my hair go kind of natural gray, put my little straw hat on, don’t wear makeup. I mean, that’s my comfortable kind of state.”

The former Baywatch star, who is busy promoting her new memoir, Love, Pamela, and her Netflix documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, doesn’t want to be the typical actress in the entertainment industry who struggles with every fine line and wrinkle. “A lot of women that kind of are these classic beauties have a really hard time with aging,” she said. “I don’t think it’s as hard for me and I don’t want to chase that, and I don’t want to do all the crazy s**t to myself.”

Anderson prefers a makeup-free face these days, but it was her sons Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25, who encouraged her to put a little on for her press tour. “When I was wearing makeup before, everyone told me not to wear makeup,” she quipped. “Now I’m old and kind of just want to let it happen.” We love a queen who is feeling her true authentic self — she looks beautiful either way!

