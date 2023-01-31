Alessandra Ambrosio Looks Like a Sun-Kissed Goddess While Going Pantless for a Gorgeous Sunset Photoshoot

Alessandra Ambrosio is making us all wish we were hopping on a plane to Rio, Brazil to enjoy a tropical vacation instead of the dreary, cold winter. The 41-year-old supermodel made sure her Instagram Reel was as dreamy as possible to make us green with envy.

The twilight moment shows a relaxed Ambrosio in a draped white shirt falling off her shoulder (and nothing else on) as she looked out to the stunning sunset. (See video HERE.) “Riptide” by Pop Goes Ambient softly played in the background of the clip as the camera followed the Brazilian beauty from the balcony up to the crescent moon. The soothing and reflective clip makes us want to manifest our next vacation!

Alessandra Ambrosio found a festive way to celebrate her ski vacation. https://t.co/2NZmedm6Yq — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 24, 2022

Ambrosio isn’t on vacation anymore, though. She made it back to the U.S. in time to celebrate Anastasia Beverly Hills’ 25th anniversary at an A-list event (where Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey, and Jennifer Lopez shared an epic selfie). She was perfectly sun-kissed and glowing for the event after her holiday in the sun. (See the photos HERE.) Ambrosia wore a daring black gown that dipped and curved in all of the right places for a very revealing ensemble.

Like Kim, Ambrosio sounded very inspired by the evening filled with powerful women in the entertainment industry. She captioned the snapshots from the event, “Inspiring night celebrating 25 years of @anastasiabeverlyhills and @anastasiasoare incredible journey. Congratulations and looking forward to what the future will bring!” From the beaches of Rio to an event filled with female entrepreneurs, Ambrosio is kicking off 2023 on the right foot.

