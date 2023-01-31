King Charles III Might Give a Landmark Interview That Tells His Side of the Prince Harry Story

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

In the flurry of Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, and his Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, being released, nobody has dared to ask King Charles III how he feels about his youngest son’s allegations. The press might not have to worry about asking those delicate questions because the royal may be gearing up for his first sit-down interview as king for the BBC.

A palace insider told The Mirror, “Plans are already up and running for coronation coverage at the BBC, including the profile on the monarch. It is not the done thing to avoid subjects in interviews, so it makes matters tricky.” That means Charles would have to find a way to address the elephant in the room that has dominated the headlines for months, but he, of course, wants his coronation to be the main story — not Harry and Meghan Markle.

“Even one small comment on Harry and Meghan would make worldwide news. It could also prompt a response from Harry, which would be unpredictable, like so much. Everything is very delicate,” the source added. If Charles allows every subject to be addressed in the interview, he leaves the control of how it’s edited to the BBC, so the palace might have another trick up its sleeve.

“There remains an option for the family to simply produce a coronation speech or content they film and supply. It allows control over what is said and would not address the Sussexes,” the insider summed up. That seems like a more plausible scenario given the inflammatory stories over the last few months. At this point, the family feud should only be addressed behind closed doors so they can all heal from the decades of wounds.

