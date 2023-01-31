Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Melania Trump’s Absence From Donald Trump’s Presidential Campaign Trail Has People Questioning Her Support

Kristyn Burtt
It’s no secret that the Trump family is divided over Donald Trump’s third run for president. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, who were key aides during his administration, have made it very clear they are out this time around. But how is Melania Trump feeling about another presidential campaign?

Well, it’s tough to decipher at this point. Melania was present at his kickoff announcement in November and stood silently next to him for a sparsely attended press conference at the Mar-a-Lago’s New Year’s Eve festivities, but otherwise, she’s a nonexistent part of his 2024 run for president. Some of his voter base expected to see her at his first rallies in South Carolina and New Hampshire last weekend, but she was nowhere to be found — in fact, no one from his family attended. 

It has many of Donald Trump’s voters asking, “Where is Melania” on Twitter because, for some of his fans, she’s a draw to the ticket. Without the former first lady by his side, he lacks some of his campaign strategy. Melania has only once spoken up about her support for his political ambitions, telling Breitbart News in a statement last November, “I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this wonderful Nation. His achievements during his administration had a great effect on all of us, and he can lead us toward success and prosperity again. I await the day when my husband returns to lead an America that is characterized by peace, love, and security.”

Otherwise, Melania is largely out of the public eye and keeps a low profile in Florida. She didn’t love her time in the White House the first time around. So, while she’s telling the media she is all-in for Donald Trump’s quest for the Oval Office, her actions behind the scenes are sharing a vastly different story.

