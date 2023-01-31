Pamela Anderson Commanded Everyone’s Attention in a Baywatch-Inspired Red Dress For the Premiere of Pamela, a Love Story

Attending the premiere of her new Netflix documentary Pamela, a love story, Pamela Anderson knew exactly who to pay homage to: herself! At the Jan 30 premiere, the actress wore a figure-hugging red dress that was a dead ringer to her iconic Baywatch swimsuit.

The dress, from designer Naeem Khan, featured a scoop neckline and a slit in the back (shop a similar style HERE!). Anderson then paired the look with long silver earrings, her signature updo, matching strappy heals and a black smokey eye.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 30: Pamela Anderson attends the Premiere of Netflix’s “Pamela, a love story” at TUDUM Theater on January 30, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

FilmMagic

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 30: Pamela Anderson attends the Premiere of Netflix’s “Pamela, a love story” at TUDUM Theater on January 30, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

FilmMagic

In the documentary, which was released on the platform on Jan 31, Anderson aims to “take control of the narrative for the first time.” In the trailer, she set the stage for what viewers can expect to see. “I blocked that stolen tape out of my life to survive,” she said in the clip. “Now that it’s all coming up again, I feel sick.”

In addition to the series, Anderson also released her tell-all memoir Love, Pamela. From her reaction to the leaked sex tape to her private conversation with John F. Kennedy Jr., Anderson is really to tell her story, both in writing and in film.

‘Love, Pamela’ by Pamela Anderson $19.38 Buy now

Before you go, click here to see all the details we learned from Pamela Anderson’s memoir ‘Love, Pamela.’

