Shania Twain Shares the Relatable Reason Why She Decided to Just Say No to Plastic Surgery

Shania Twain has been in the public eye for over four decades and every moment of her life is photographed when she’s out in public. That’s why she admits that having plastic surgery has crossed her mind more than once because everyone feels the pressures of aging at some point in their lives.

The 57-year-old musician is now revealing why she came to the conclusion that going under the knife was not for her — and it’s a very relatable reason. “I’ve come to a point where, no, I’m not gonna do it,” she said on the Making Space with Hoda Kotb podcast. “Maybe that was probably part of what pushed me to go, ‘OK, it’s time to start loving yourself in your own skin,’ because sure I’ve got lots of friends that have had very successful surgeries, but I’ve also seen others that aren’t so successful.”

Any surgery is a big deal and Twain was worried that she could be “one of those that doesn’t heal very well” and she doesn’t want to “regret doing it.” The “Still the One” singer had what Oprah Winfrey calls an “a-ha moment” where she finally understood that she needed to love her body in this season of life and “forget the sag.” That revelation has offered her nothing but freedom in her life.

“I want to be more relaxed and comfortable in my own skin,” Twain added. “It is what it is, and I can’t change it unless I go under the knife or something. I mean you don’t really know what you’re gonna get anyway, right?” The country-pop superstar also remarked that she risked the feeling that she “may never be happy” after the surgery and that’s why she had to shift her mindset permanently. Twain concluded, “So, it’s my perception of things that has to change… instead of changing who I am and what I look like.”

