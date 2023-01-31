Ashton Kutcher Reveals His Very Emotional Reaction to Demi Moore’s Tell-All Book About Their Relationship

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ashton Kutcher is very happily married to Mila Kunis, but he’s reflecting back on his first marriage to Demi Moore — and his very real feelings when she wrote about their relationship in her 2019 memoir, Inside Out. While he understood why his ex-wife was telling her story, it wasn’t an easy time to relive those difficult moments through the press.

“I’d finally gotten to a place where the press had really laid off me and Mila, and my life and my family,” he shared with Esquire. “And then the next day, [the paparazzi] are at my kids’ school.” It’s tough because Kunis and their kids, Wyatt, 8, Dimitri, 6, were not a part of the Moore years and while the 44-year-old actor feels he made amends with his ex, he was “f**king pissed” to have to deal with it again through a public lens. “You own the s**t you did wrong, and you go forward,” he added.

That ’70s Show star decided not to elaborate any further because it obviously was a painful time in his life. He noted, “I don’t want to open anything up in that realm.” Kutcher started dating Moore at the age of 25 (she was 41 at the time) in 2003. They married in 2005 and he became a stepdad to her three kids, Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28, from her marriage to Bruce Willis. Their union lasted until 2011 when Kutcher’s infidelities got the best of their union.

The divorce still eats at him years later. “Nothing makes you feel like a failure like divorce,” Kutcher summed up. “Divorce feels like a wholesale f**king failure. You failed at marriage.” He’s worked hard to make his second marriage a success, but it seems that the scars of his very public relationship with Moore still haunt him to this day.

