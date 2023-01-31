Jennifer Garner & Boyfriend John Miller Shared a Romantic PDA Moment in a Very Rare Public Outing

Jennifer Garner and John Miller have done their best to keep their relationship off the paparazzi’s radar, but they seem to be making moves that is taking their romance a bit more public. The usually low-key couple was spotted taking a stroll in Santa Barbara and they seemed completely unbothered by the attention of the photographers.

Sporting matching flannels, the dynamic duo were bundled up on a sunny California day, holding hands and smiling as they enjoyed their weekend. (See the photos HERE.) It’s such a rare PDA snapshot of Garner and her entrepreneurial boyfriend, who have preferred their “very private” dating strategy — the complete opposite situation from ex-husband Ben Affleck’s love affair with now-wife Jennifer Lopez.

“They meet at each other’s houses — even for a quick glass of wine or for a low-key dinner date night away from prying eyes,” a source told Us Weekly last summer. Garner and Miller grew “quite close” by staying out of sight and away from the prying eyes of the paparazzi. However, now that their on-again, off-again relationship seems quite steady after a mid-pandemic breakup, they might be testing the waters for a possible red-carpet debut during award show season.

Now that her kids from her marriage to Affleck, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10, are older and a bit more independent, Garner might be focusing her energies on her personal life. While insiders are saying she’s not ready for her third marriage just yet, she does see “a long-term future” with Miller.

