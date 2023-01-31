Paris Jackson Looked Beyond Bewitching In a Slinky, Backless Slip During a Rare Red Carpet Appearance

If there’s one thing we know about Paris Jackson it’s that she knows how to rock a red carpet. From her perfectly wavy dirty blonde hair to her mile-long legs, Michael Jackson’s middle child is and will always be one to look out for in the red carpet.

On Monday Jan 30, Paris continued her fashionable streak in a chic brown slip dress from SER.O.YA as she attended the premiere of Pamela Anderson‘s new Netflix series Pamela: A Love Story (shop the dress HERE!). The dress, which was totally backless, also included a high-slit on the side and a draped cowel neckline.

The singer then paired the stunning dress with Stuart Weitzman shoes (available HERE!), a leopard-print Dior bag, and jewelry from a variety of brands like Dior, Bulgari, and Cartier. As for her glam, Paris rocked an Anderson-inspired messy bun and glowy makeup with a dark red lip.

Paris Jackson attends the Premiere of Netflix’s “Pamela, a love story” at TUDUM Theater on January 30, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

FilmMagic

Her glammed up look for the carpet is totally opposite to a photo she recently shared on Instagram Story of her natural no-makeup glow.

In the first photo, Paris was seen looking like a glowing goddess, showing off her dewy bare face with her hair up in a bun. In the shot, we could also spot her colorful tattoos throughout her body, along with her rocking a striped tank top. From red carpet glam to bare-faced, Paris can do no wrong!

