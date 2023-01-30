Kim Kardashian Captures an A-List Moment With This Epic Selfie Next to Oprah Winfrey & Jennifer Lopez

The invite of the weekend was for Anastasia Beverly Hills’ 25th anniversary — and boy, it sure drew an A-list crowd! When you have celebrities like Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum Jessica Alba, and Priyanka Chopra in attendance, it’s the place to grab a selfie.

That’s exactly what Kim Kardashian did when she managed to get a coveted shot with not only the birthday girl, Oprah Winfrey, who turned 69 on Sunday, but also Jennifer Lopez, who was basking in the glow of Shotgun Wedding‘s opening. (See the photos HERE.) Kim held her iPhone like a total pro giving the women the best angle and lighting for the snapshot. She and Lopez puckered up their lips as they sandwiched a very happy-looking Oprah. The entertainment moguls were glowing and sparkling with the company they were keeping.

.@KimKardashian loves fine jewelry and fashion icons like Princess Diana. https://t.co/pIoxgCkNQY — SheKnows (@SheKnows) January 19, 2023

The SKIMS founder seemed quite moved by the event with so many powerful women in one room. She added a poignant caption to her carousel of images from the impressive night. “Celebrating @anastasiasoare’s 25 year anniversary of her brand @anastasiabeverlyhills. The women who have been on this journey with you coming together to celebrate you was magical,” Kim wrote. “You are the epitome of the American Dream and I couldn’t be more proud of you. I look up to you, you give the best advice and hearing everyone’s kind words about you just reminded me what I already knew.”

Kim has always been accused of being famous for nothing, but she’s certainly turned her brand into an empire — just like Oprah and J.Lo. She understands that she’s earned her place at the table as a woman in business, so that iconic selfie probably meant more to her than any of us will ever know.

