Michael Jackson’s Upcoming Biopic Gets a Major Nod From His Family With This Intriguing Move

Kristyn Burtt
Michael Jackson
Jaafar Jackson Will Star as His Uncle Michael Jackson in Biopic
After the success of MJ: The Musical on Broadway, Michael Jackson’s life story is getting the big-screen treatment from director Antoine Fuqua, and it has the approval of his family. Not only have they given the film, Michael, their stamp of approval, one of the King of Pop’s family members will be portraying him in the movie. 

Nephew Jaafar Jackson, 26, is the son of Michael’s older brother, Jermaine Jackson, who was also a member of The Jackson 5. Jaafar will depict his uncle in “his most iconic performances that led him to become the greatest entertainer of all time,” according to the press release, via Variety. Since the biopic is being made with the stamp of approval from the Michael Jackson estate, it’s unclear how they will tackle the child sexual abuse allegations and the subsequent trial, in which he was found not guilty in 2003.

Jaafar Jackson at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 12, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jaafar Jackson at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 12, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. Araya Diaz/Getty Images.

The matriarch of the family, Katherine Jackson, sounds pleased that her late son’s story is being heard from his perspective. “Jaafar embodies my son. It’s so wonderful to see him carry on the Jackson legacy of entertainers and performers,” Katherine said in a statement. Fuqua is promising fans that they won’t be disappointed with Jaafar’s portrayal and gushed about the young actor by praising his “natural ability to emulate Michael.

Like the Elvis Presley biopic for Austin Butler, the Michael film could be a breakout role for Jaafar, who is starring in his first major Hollywood movie. It’s also a way for the Michael Jackson estate to honor his legacy from their personal experiences and show what the superstar was really like behind the scenes.

