Lisa Marie Presley Reportedly Was Millions of Dollars in Debt Before Her Untimely Passing

Kristyn Burtt
Three Generations of Presleys will Jointly put their HANDPRINTS IN CEMENT to Celebrate the All-New Film "Elvis". 21 Jun 2022 Pictured: Lisa Marie Presley.
Lisa Marie Presley GilbertFlores@Broadimage/MEGA.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 08: Annie Wersching attends the Paramount+'s 2nd Annual "Star Trek Day" Celebration at Skirball Cultural Center on September 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 03: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member David Crosby, founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills and Nash, performs onstage during the California Saga 2 Benefit at Ace Hotel on July 03, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. -- (Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images)
HELSINKI, FINLAND - JUNE 19: Jeff Beck performs during the Helsinki Blues Festival at Kaisaniemen Puisto on June 19, 2022 in Helsinki, Finland. (Photo by Venla Shalin/Redferns)
Lisa Marie Presley struggled with her finances throughout much of her life. After her $100 million Elvis Presley estate inheritance was squandered away by bad business dealings and a shady manager, Lisa Marie found herself in debt to the tune of $4 million at the time of her death at the age of 54.  

It appeared she was trying to clear up that mess by trying to cash out on one of her life insurance policies worth $25 million, according to TMZ. She reportedly owed $2.5 million to the IRS and wanted to pay off that debt. Lisa Marie had already filled out the paperwork to withdraw $2 million from the policy , but there was an error in the documents, so it never went through.

The late daughter of Elvis also had another life insurance policy worth $10 million, so her estate would be worth about $30 million once her debts are cleared up. This is where things get even trickier because mother Priscilla Presley has already begun a legal fight to challenge the amendment made to Lisa Marie’s trust in 2016. Apparently, she replaced Priscilla and former business manager Barry Siegel and added daughter Riley and late son Benjamin Keough as the trustees — Priscilla wants to be added back as the trustee in place of Riley.

The family feud will play out in the courts where they decide the fate of Lisa Marie’s trust. It’s already a tragedy, but now, the finances are going make her passing even more difficult for her surviving loved ones.

