Prince William Reportedly Has This One Big Concern When It Comes to Prince Harry Attending the Upcoming Coronation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

King Charles III’s coronation is just months away and the royal family is starting to sort out the hurt feelings left in the wake of Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare. However, Charles doesn’t seem to have an issue with his youngest son attending the ceremony, it’s Prince William who is reportedly the sticking point here.

The Prince of Wales doesn’t trust his brother and thinks he will somehow draw attention to himself with some sort of “stunt” on their father’s big day, according to the Daily Mail. That really doesn’t sound like Harry, who has been nothing but respectful at the funerals of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in the last few years, but William doesn’t want to take the chance.

Prince Andrew's problematic past will catch up to him. https://t.co/JEgwro9PPt — SheKnows (@SheKnows) January 26, 2023

Sources are telling the U.K. publication that William wants a “tightly scripted” visit so they leave nothing to chance. “The issue of substance is whether they attend the Coronation and if they do, under what terms and conditions,” a royal insider said. “The family is split, and all the indications are that Harry is being advised to agree to nothing at this stage and ‘play it long’ right up to the last minute, which is making negotiations with him very difficult.”

‘Spare’ $22.40 on Amazon.com Buy now

The source is also saying that Harry has a problem about being “lumped together with Andrew” (we don’t blame him) as the “problem Princes” because “he considers the circumstances to be totally different.” Yes, a family feud is much different than sexual assault claims, but, sadly, it often feels like the palace treats both the same. The negotiations appear to be ongoing, but it seems like Charles wants Harry in attendance while William is fighting the invite every step of the way.

Before you go, click here to see the best photos of Prince Harry and Prince William growing up together over the years.