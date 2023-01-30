Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Prince William Reportedly Has This One Big Concern When It Comes to Prince Harry Attending the Upcoming Coronation

Kristyn Burtt
Prince Harry, Prince William
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte leave St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle after the wedding of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (L) and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex chat ahead of the unveiling of a statue of their mother, Princess Diana at The Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace, London on July 1, 2021, which would have been her 60th birthday.
King Charles III’s coronation is just months away and the royal family is starting to sort out the hurt feelings left in the wake of Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare. However, Charles doesn’t seem to have an issue with his youngest son attending the ceremony, it’s Prince William who is reportedly the sticking point here.

The Prince of Wales doesn’t trust his brother and thinks he will somehow draw attention to himself with some sort of “stunt” on their father’s big day, according to the Daily Mail. That really doesn’t sound like Harry, who has been nothing but respectful at the funerals of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in the last few years, but William doesn’t want to take the chance

Sources are telling the U.K. publication that William wants a “tightly scripted” visit so they leave nothing to chance. “The issue of substance is whether they attend the Coronation and if they do, under what terms and conditions,” a royal insider said. “The family is split, and all the indications are that Harry is being advised to agree to nothing at this stage and ‘play it long’ right up to the last minute, which is making negotiations with him very difficult.”

The source is also saying that Harry has a problem about being “lumped together with Andrew” (we don’t blame him) as the “problem Princes” because “he considers the circumstances to be totally different.” Yes, a family feud is much different than sexual assault claims, but, sadly, it often feels like the palace treats both the same. The negotiations appear to be ongoing, but it seems like Charles wants Harry in attendance while William is fighting the invite every step of the way.

