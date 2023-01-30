Gisele Bündchen Freed the Nipple in a Stunning Sheer Dress That Solidifies Her Place as the Ultimate Supermodel

We’re only one month into 2023, and Gisele Bündchen is keeping her promise to make a killer comeback into the modeling world. Already, we’ve seen her turn heads with her topless photoshoots and colorful looks, but now, she’s pushing the envelope further — by being the latest celebrity to free the nipple!

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, we see Bündchen looking like a golden goddess as she modeled a sheer black dress for her newest modeling gig. Underneath the dress, we see her rocking a black bikini bottom and a large belt overtop, but everyone is turning their heads over the fact she is confidently freeing the nipple!

Last week, she nearly broke the internet when she posed in a plunging purple swimsuit (and we’re patiently waiting to see the final pics in whatever sensational campaign she was working on!) Along with that, she’s already modeled for brands like Louis Vuitton and Vivara.

While Bündchen is no stranger to showing her toned physique for a photoshoot, she’s also opened up about how, at one point, everyone’s expectations of her got to her.

In a previous interview with People, she revealed that she got a breast augmentation in the past. “I was always praised for my body, and I felt like people had expectations from me that I couldn’t deliver.” She then referred to how, while breastfeeding her children, she noticed her breasts changed, and people had an issue with it. “I felt very vulnerable because I can work out, I can eat healthy, but I can’t change the fact that both of my kids enjoyed the left boob more than the right. All I wanted was for them to be even and for people to stop commenting on it.”

However, she grew even more into the confident superstar we see today, embracing her body and her modeling comeback.

In one of her bombshell interviews in 2022, the Lessons author talked with ELLE about her return to modeling. “There are so many things I’m working on, I’ll be here the entire day talking about it. I feel very fulfilled in that way, as a mother, and as a wife. And now it’s going to be my turn,” she said. “I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do. At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose.”

