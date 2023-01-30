Salma Hayek Looks Like a Real-Life Mermaid in This Bewitching Sea Foam Dress That’s Leaving Us Totally Flustered

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Salma Hayek has been everywhere lately from the Golden Globes red carpet to the premiere of Magic Mike’s Last Dance, but she took some time over the weekend to celebrate her friends’ walk down the aisle. The 56-year-old star took a dazzling turn in a Giambattista Valli gown that surely turned every head at Marc Anthony’s wedding to Nadia Ferreira.

The dress was soft and feminine in a sea-foam green pastel with flowing material that draped gorgeously down her shapely body. (See the photo HERE.) The plunging V-neckline flaunted her curvy décolletage with rows of sparkles enhancing the design. She wore her hair in an updo with tendrils framing her face and a dewy finish on her makeup to give her the ultimate mermaid glow. Hayek looked stunning!

.@salmahayek and Channing Tatum have steamy chemistry in this new trailer for #MagicMikesLastDance. 🔥 https://t.co/zkgov3HO8j — SheKnows (@SheKnows) January 26, 2023

The star-studded Miami wedding had plenty of famous faces in the crowd besides Hayek, including Lin Manuel Miranda, Luis Fonsi, and David and Victoria Beckham. David even served as one of Anthony’s best men during the ceremony. It is not confirmed if Anthony’s 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme, from his marriage to Jennifer Lopez were in attendance. However, it sounds like a good time was had by all.

Hayek wrote in the caption in English and Spanish, “Just before getting in the car to go celebrate the love of my friends @marcanthony and @nadiatferreira.” Ferreira chimed in the comments in Spanish, “Thank you dear Salma. we had an amazing time!” And from the looks of it, the wedding was a spectacular high-fashion event with an A-list crowd on the invite list.

