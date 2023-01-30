Donald Trump’s Recent Decision To Take Blistering Aim at Ron DeSantis Hints Just How Threatened He Might Be by His Possible Opponent

Donald Trump swung through New Hampshire and South Carolina over the weekend for his first campaign stops to strengthen his presence as a contender for the 2024 Republican Party nomination. He was probably hoping to bolster confidence in his voter base that he’s the guy to get the job done, but his swipes at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis might indicate he’s sweating a little bit behind the scenes.

The one thing Donald Trump values from his colleagues is loyalty — he expects it from his family, and he expects it from anyone he’s ever done a favor for. Well, DeSantis might have crossed the line in the former president’s eyes by even considering a run for the Oval Office. “So then when I hear he might run, I consider that very disloyal. But it’s not about loyalty – but to me it is, it’s always about loyalty – but for a lot of people it’s not about loyalty,” he confusingly explained to reporters on his campaign jet this weekend, via CNN. So, basically, it’s about loyalty.

DeSantis has taken a page from Donald Trump’s brash style and adopted his own conservative agenda when it comes to education and COVID policies. The man who benefitted greatly from Donald Trump’s endorsement might be the guy to squash the former president’s dreams of ever returning to the White House.

While there are plenty of GOP critics who say Donald Trump’s time is over, a recent Emerson College nationwide poll still sees the former president leading DeSantis — 55% to 29% — in Republican voters. However, Donald Trump is feeling the pressure already and looking over his shoulder to see who is coming up behind him — and DeSantis seems to be that formidable opponent even though he hasn’t even announced his campaign for president.

