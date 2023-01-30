Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Navigating medical gaslighting spotlight gif

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Donald Trump’s Recent Decision To Take Blistering Aim at Ron DeSantis Hints Just How Threatened He Might Be by His Possible Opponent

Kristyn Burtt
Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to deliver remarks at the South Carolina State House on January 28, 2023 in Columbia, South Carolina. Plus Icon
Donald Trump Win McNamee/Getty Images.
R. Couri Hay, longtime friend of Ivana Trump, holds a program from her funeral Mass, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Donald Trump Jr. arrives for the funeral of Ivana Trump, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in New York. Ivana Trump, an icon of 1980s style, wealth and excess and a businesswoman who helped her husband build an empire that launched him to the presidency, is set to be celebrated at a funeral Mass at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church following her death last week. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Tiffany Trump, right, arrives with Michael Boulos for the funeral of Ivana Trump, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in New York. The life of Ivana Trump is being celebrated at a funeral Mass at a Manhattan church following her death last week. The 73-year-old Ivana Trump died at her Manhattan home. Authorities say the death was an accident, with blunt impact injuries to her torso as the cause. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Donald Trump Is Already Hurling Insults at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
11 Photos of Ivana Trump’s Family & Friends at Her NYC Funeral 11 Images

Donald Trump swung through New Hampshire and South Carolina over the weekend for his first campaign stops to strengthen his presence as a contender for the 2024 Republican Party nomination. He was probably hoping to bolster confidence in his voter base that he’s the guy to get the job done, but his swipes at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis might indicate he’s sweating a little bit behind the scenes. 

The one thing Donald Trump values from his colleagues is loyalty — he expects it from his family, and he expects it from anyone he’s ever done a favor for. Well, DeSantis might have crossed the line in the former president’s eyes by even considering a run for the Oval Office. “So then when I hear he might run, I consider that very disloyal. But it’s not about loyalty – but to me it is, it’s always about loyalty – but for a lot of people it’s not about loyalty,” he confusingly explained to reporters on his campaign jet this weekend, via CNN. So, basically, it’s about loyalty. 

DeSantis has taken a page from Donald Trump’s brash style and adopted his own conservative agenda when it comes to education and COVID policies. The man who benefitted greatly from Donald Trump’s endorsement might be the guy to squash the former president’s dreams of ever returning to the White House. 

While there are plenty of GOP critics who say Donald Trump’s time is over, a recent Emerson College nationwide poll still sees the former president leading DeSantis — 55% to 29% — in Republican voters. However, Donald Trump is feeling the pressure already and looking over his shoulder to see who is coming up behind him — and DeSantis seems to be that formidable opponent even though he hasn’t even announced his campaign for president.

Before you go, click here to see the biggest presidential scandals in US History.

Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad