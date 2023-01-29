Emily Ratajkowski Channels This Iconic Tim Burton Character in a Dramatic High-Slit Versace Gown

With Wednesday being released on Netflix in Nov 2022, everyone’s love for everything Tim Burton has been re-surged. However, fans aren’t the only ones obsessed with Burton’s dark vibes, because models and designers are, too — including Emily Ratajkowski.

On Jan 24, the My Body author shared a series of snapshots from her latest photoshoot for Versace’s 2023 line to her Instagram with the caption, “VERSACE SS23 💫💜 @versace @donatella_versace #versacess23 #versacegrecagoddess.”

In the first photo, we see the iCarly alum’s sensational selfie of her rocking a gothic glam, purple wedding dress and matching veil that’s seriously giving us Burton’s Corpse Bride vibes!

Next, we get clips of her walking in the ad, rocking the gorgeous, rich-colored, high-slit gown, followed by a pic of her playing with the veil and laying in a glass box. Then we end the post with a clip of her behind the camera, seeing what may be the final shot from the Versace campaign.

Whether it be a Burton-esque goth dream like this number, or a sheer naked dress, Ratajkowski is all about embracing her confident fashion. She’s opened up about her body image struggles in the past, along with her confidence, but lately, she’s all about expressing her self-love through her passions; like fashion.

In a previous interview with French Vogue, she said, “I feel like fashion can be a wonderful celebration of yourself! Choosing what you want to wear on a given day is such an empowering, exciting feeling. I love playing dress-up and I think we should all remember that fashion shouldn’t be taken too seriously. It should be fun!”

Related story There's The Nightmare Before Christmas Cookbook You Need This Halloween & It's 34% Off on Amazon

'Corpse Bride' $3.99 to Rent on Amazon.com Buy now

Before you go, click here for more celebrities who’ve spoken out about being body-shamed.

