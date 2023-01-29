Paulina Porizkova’s Empowering Bikini Video Is a Love Letter to Her Hips: ‘Couldn’t Appreciate My Body More’

Once again, Paulina Porizkova captivated us with a stunning bikini post, and made us feel like goddesses ourselves with her poignant words on aging, and self-acceptance. On Jan 27, the No Filter author shared an enchanting video of herself walking in the ocean waves, talking about the struggle it was to do a sexy bikini video, “I was trying to walk out of the water all swinging hips and sexy, but was undercut by the currents, waves and dips in the sand. Oh, and my hip arthritis. 😂”

She added, “I will be turning 58 soon, and couldn’t appreciate my body more. It takes a lot of work, especially with the janky hips. I lift weights now, inspired by @dolphinine and @trainwithjoan and have to do PT, and have been on the 16/8 fast for a few years.

Staying in shape takes much more time and effort, but it allows me to fully inhabit this shell I was given at birth, something I took for granted most of my life.”

Porizkova ended the empowering post by saying, “But not anymore. Now it’s a deliberate decision to allow it to work as best as it can, being grateful for its ability to move me through the world to keep harvesting the beauty of it all. Pain included. ❤️ Thank you @martiinaforman for being my friend, and at the moment, my photographer as well. #betweenjloandbettywhite #gratitude #vacation #celebrateyourage #celebratetheskinyourein All of you asking about the 16/8 fast, it’s easiest to just google it. Lots of information about it online.”

In the video, we see her walking through the waves Baywatch-style, looking radiant in an ornate bikini as she ruffles her wet hair, basking in the sunlight.

So Porizkova is no stranger to sharing her powerful statements and getting people’s attention towards her empowering words with a sensational, gorgeous bikini post.

Now, if you noticed that hashtag “#betweenjloandbettywhite,” there’s a story behind it. In a 2020 interview with CBS This Morning per Closer Weekly, Porizkova talked about aging in the public eye, saying, “We have, like, a weird period between, you’re [Jennifer Lopez] looking fabulous and then Betty White. And there’s kind of like a dead zone between the two. So, I’m trying to fill that dead zone!”

