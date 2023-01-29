Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Latest Staff Change-Up Indicates They’re Ready For Their Next Chapter

2022 was all about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, and so far, 2023 is looking no different, with Harry’s memoir Spare breaking records left and right! Now, Harry and Meghan have changed their staff multiple times, most recently firing them ahead of their docuseries. But now, another staff change-up is coming, and it’s showing that they may be heading in a new direction with their upcoming projects.

Meghan and Harry have cut ties once again with some higher-ups from their organization, this time with execs who played a major role in their Archewell projects. This time, they’re parting ways with Oscar-winning producer Ben Browning and Fara Taylor. For those that don’t know, Browning oversaw operations of their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, and Taylor was the marketing campaign lead for the docuseries, Meghan’s podcast, and Harry’s memoir.

While Browning has already left the position, Taylor is set to transition out within the next year. Along with that, the official announcement didn’t give an indication of if their roles will be scrapped entirely or replaced.

In the same announcement, Harry and Meghan’s global press secretary Ashley Hansen said, “Ben and Fara have been integral to the creation and execution of many critically and commercially acclaimed projects during their tenure. They have expertly delivered content and campaigns that have exceeded expectations and made their mark within the cultural zeitgeist,” per Variety.

She added, “They played a critical role in helping to tell the stories of the Duke and Duchess thus far, and the couple remains hugely grateful for their support on those vital ‘look back’ projects, as they now look forward.”

So what’s forward? There have been talks about Harry releasing more memoirs, along with Meghan dabbling in the world of nonfiction. It seems like we’re learning more and more every day about their future, and it seems this staffing decision indicates they’re serious about transitioning to new projects.

Related story This Moisturizer From Meghan Markle’s Fave Skincare Brand Sells Every 60 Seconds & Shoppers Say Its ‘Magic’

Per the same report, other news from the brand indicates that philanthropic superstar Shauna Nep, who will work alongside executive director James Holt, will join, along with Chanel Pysnik continuing to oversee unscripted content, despite the unit focusing on scripted content.

Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand

Image: Dey Street Books Dey Street Books.

From headlines to word-of-mouth, we all think we know Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s true story. But there’s one book that takes longtime royal fans even more in-depth, revealing stories about the couple we only thought we knew. Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan details the couple’s romance, wedding, the birth of their first child, and their decision to take a step back from royal duties. Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand take us far beyond the picture-perfect moments to the tough decisions this couple had to make in order to preserve their relationship and happiness. With this book, longtime royal fans may learn more about Harry and Meghan’s new path outside of the royal family.

'Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan' by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand $11.19 on Amazon.com Buy now

Click here to see Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s complete relationship timeline.

