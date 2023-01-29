Gothic Queen Jennifer Tilly Shocks Everyone By Fully Embracing the Barbiecore Trend in This Showstopping Mini-Dress

That’s right, Gothic Queen Jennifer Tilly is swapping out her dramatic dark looks for an equally dramatic, hot pink Barbiecore number no one could take their eyes off of!

On Jan 27, the Bride of Chucky star shared a series of photos from her excursion to the Valentino Paris Fashion Week show to her Instagram. She shared it with the caption, “#Valentino. #HauteCoutureWeek #Paris #hautecouture.”

In the first photo, we see Tilly looking sensational in a dazzling, showstopping Barbiecore mini-dress from Valentino (and if it looks familiar to you, Anne Hathaway donned a similar ensemble at the Couture show in 2022!)

Next, we see her looking like a glowing goddess in the sparkling number (along with a gorgeous 1950s hairdo and bold red lipstick look), sitting next to some equally amazingly-dressed stars, followed by a pic of her rocking her Barbiecore look alongside Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Sutton Stracke. We then end the post with a series of dramatic looks from Valentino’s couture show, ranging from a ruffled purple dress to a low-cut black dress. (Finally, a super-sweet snapshot of Tilly hugging Monoki and Haute Couture Director of Jean Paul Gaultier Franck Duquenne!)

Known for her macabre roles and sultry roles, Tilly is all about embracing one’s sexuality.

She previously told Fox News that along with embracing her sexuality in real life, she also adores doing it on set: including while doing a sex scene. “You know, the thing is all the actors say, ‘Oh, the kissing scenes are awful. The sex scenes are so uncomfortable. Everyone’s so uncomfortable. I hate it. Hate every minute of it,’” she said. “But it’s… an out-of-body experience.”

Related story Jennifer Lopez Completely Reinvented the Black Suit With the Most Head-Turning, Curve-Hugging Number We've Ever Seen

She added, “It’s escapism. Who doesn’t love that? And especially right now. [Creator] Don Mancini wrote in all of these make-out scenes for me in the ‘Chucky’ series, and I’m like so happy because I hardly ever get those parts anymore.”

Before you go, click here to see the best Barbiecore looks on the red carpet:

