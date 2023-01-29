Carmen Electra’s Hypnotic Photoshoot Of Her Rocking a Metallic Bikini & Knee-High Boots Is Giving Us Serious Early 2000s Vibes

It’s no secret that Carmen Electra has already been turning up the heat in 2023, but it’s also no secret that she’s been sending pulses racing for the past two decades. To commemorate all these years of confident and sexy photoshoots, she’s sharing a head-turning set of throwback photos, and fans can’t get enough!

On Jan 26, the Baywatch alum shared a series of throwback snapshots to her Instagram with the caption, “🥂 #linkinbio 💫.”

In the first throwback photo, we see the Scary Movie star looking sensational in a tiny, metallic golden drawstring bikini that accentuated her toned physique and sunkissed skin. She paired the look with knee-high, silver boots, thin gold hoop earrings, and straightened hair. (And can we talk about the background? It’s like an early 2000s music video we would’ve waited to play on MTV back in the day!)

In the next photo, we get a closeup of the same shot, further showing off her gorgeous tan and hypnotic smolder while rocking the same bikini.

Electra joined OnlyFans nearly a year ago, in May 2022, quickly making her in the top .01 percent of earners on the subscription-based site (and convincing her former co-star Donna D’Errico to join with her!)

In a previous interview with Vulkan, she said how she’ll be focusing on her lucrative OnlyFans side hustle throughout 2023 “I’m exploring the world of OnlyFans. I made it to the top 1 [percent], which I’m grateful for. The freedom I have is exciting,” she said. “I shoot with my friends when we’re just hanging out at my place and it’s such a fun project.”

She added, “To the Vulkaners, be confident in your body and passionate about everything you do!”

