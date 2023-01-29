Steven Spielberg’s Daughter Sasha Looks Like a Glamorous & Modern-Day Princess in Her New Music Video

Steven Spielberg’s daughter Sasha Spielberg has been making moves in the music industry for some time now (under the ever-so-cool stage name Buzzy Lee!) But the newest single from her upcoming album is something magical.
On Jan 28, Sasha shared a mesmerizing video from her new single to her Instagram with the caption, “My first single off upcoming album ‘Cinderblock‘ Is out everywhere today! ‘Cinderblock’ describes my search for foundation in a time of distraction. In this video, I want to achieve perfection: perfect video, with perfectly behaved dogs. Unable to achieve perfection (like in life), I distract myself with a seemingly productive task: clearing my browser history. This video may be my most vulnerable yet, as you’re about to see my real search history. There are like, ten ‘Do I have OCD‘ quizzes in there.”
In the video, we see the Licorice Pizza star singing her hypnotic voice as the camera pans around to see her in a sparkling, dramatic caped green look. She’s sitting on a stool, with her iconic brown wavy locks down as she holds a chihuahua (and prepare yourself, dog people, because she’s surrounded by a bunch more dogs in the room!)
Truly, she looks like a modern-day princess/ glamorous fairy, and we’re here for all the vibes.
In a previous interview with One Joint With, Sasha talked about if her stage name Buzzy Lee is an alter ego. Hint: it’s not (and she almost went with something that poked fun at her nepo baby status!) “It’s not really an alter ego, it just was a different name. I almost wanted to call the project Spielberg’s Daughter, because that was always what it said next to every single headline,” she said. “Buzzy Lee was my departure from that, I came up with a special name that means a lot to me and represents me. But I think Spielberg’s Daughter would have been so funny! I wanted to get to it first. Everyone wants to create a narrative for your life.”
