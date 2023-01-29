New Photos of Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis’ Latest Meetup Shows Their Custody Battle May Be Taking a Drastic Turn

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It seems that 2023 is bringing good tidings for Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis, because amid their insanely messy custody battle and public feud, they were just seen hugging. Could this be the start of something healthy and happy? Or just a sign that they’re too tired to be angry with one another? Either way, everyone is wondering why this sudden change happened.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the Don’t Worry Darling director and Sudeikis seem to be back on good terms, since they were seen hugging it out on the sidewalk after a meeting together. Before that, they were seen amicably chatting with one another as they walked to their cars, with the Ted Lasso star holding up a peace sign to the paparazzi nearby and Wilde smiling.

If you’ve been glued to their relationship the past few months, then you know things have been anything other than friendly the past few months. So Sudeikis and Wilde were in a relationship for nine years, first getting together in Nov 2011. They got engaged less than two years later in 2013, welcoming two children named Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6.

However, their relationship turned sour after claims came out that Wilde started dating Harry Styles in early 2021, soon after she and Sudeikis split up. But many other reports, including from their former nanny, claim there was some crossover, leading to an insanely messy custody battle.

In the past few months, they were seen having heated discussions, icy stares, and even with Sudeikis allegedly sending Wilde custody papers in public while she was holding a press conference for her new movie.

However, Wilde and Styles split up around Nov 2022, so they may be a contributing factor to the new, friendly mannerisms toward one another.

The original headline for this story stated OW and JS were in the middle of a divorce. It has now been updated to correctly say custody battle.

